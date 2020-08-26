Johor MB says waiting for HQ to decide on Bersatu’s entry into Muafakat

Johor joint Muafakat Nasional (MN) chairmen Datuk Hasni Mohammad (left) from Umno discussing with Abdullah Husin (right) from PAS during the state’s MN steering committee meeting in Johor Baru August 26, 2020. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Aug 26 — Johor Muafakat Nasional (MN) has not discussed the inclusion of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad said today.

Hasni, who is Johor MN co-chairman, said the state chapter will wait for the pact’s central leadership’s directive on the inclusion of Bersatu as a third party in the political pact.

“The issue concerning Bersatu’s official entry was not brought up during today’s Johor MN steering committee meeting.

“For the time being, we will stick with the commitment from both PAS and Umno to mobilise Johor MN in the state,” he said after jointly chairing the MN steering committee meeting at the Seri Malaysia Hotel here with state PAS chief Abdullah Husin.

Hasni, who is also state Umno chairman, said neither he nor Johor PAS have problems in MN.

“The question is our agreement to officially join the Perikatan Nasional ruling coalition, which the central leadership will decide,” he said.

MN secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa had earlier said Bersatu has been accepted into the pact’s fold based on a decision by the central steering committee’s August 6 meeting chaired by Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and PAS deputy president Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man.

Annuar, who is also Barisan Nasional secretary-general, added that an official letter was then sent to Bersatu on August 13, with an official response from Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin received on August 18.

Umno and PAS inked the MN charter last September, resulting in the biggest partnership of Malay parties in the country. Formerly adversaries, the two parties said MN was to serve as a platform to champion Malay and Islamic interests.

Muhyiddin had previously said the party had agreed to join MN, which would support PN as a grand coalition.