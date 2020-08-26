‘I am still an Amanah MP’, says Salahuddin Ayub

Datuk Salahuddin Ayub has denied that he and five other MPs from the party would be joining Bersatu. — Picture by Ben Tan

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) deputy president Datuk Salahuddin Ayub has denied that he and five other Members of Parliament (MP) from the party would be joining Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu).

The Pulai MP described the rumour as just a ‘naughty attempt’ that wanted to seduce himself and others to jump the party to join Perikatan Nasional.

“So far, I am still an Amanah MP and the other five are still sitting in the opposition seats as opposition MPs,” he told Bernama at the Parliament Building here today.

Earlier, according to a report citing sources, six Amanah MPs would be joining BERSATU in the near future, to support the leadership of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to prevent the political crisis from recurring.

According to records, the party has 11 MPs.

Salahuddin said this was the second time he was hit by such a rumour when a month ago he was accused of being a mastermind with two other Amanah MPs and were said to be jumping the party.

He also stressed that he would remain loyal to support the trust and mandate of the people as well as the responsibilities placed on his shoulders. — Bernama