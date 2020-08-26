Hadi Awang hands over report on Middle East to PM

Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang speaks during an interview with Reuters in Kuala Lumpur August 12, 2020. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — The Prime Minister’s Special Envoy to the Middle East Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang today submitted an Executive Report to Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who, among others, described the current political and economic situation in the Middle East and their impacts on Malaysia’s interests.

Hadi said it also outlined opportunities for co-operation in the fields of the Islam religion, investment, trade and education, in line with the beliefs entrusted upon him.

“The report also contains several recommendations and action agendas, especially in efforts to attract post-Covid-19 investments from the Middle East that need to be expedited, further utilising the potential of co-operation in various fields for the benefit of Malaysia, Muslims and the world as a whole,’’ he said in a post on his Facebook.

“I also shared the results of meetings with six ambassadors of Middle Eastern countries in Malaysia, namely Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Qatar, Iran, Oman and Afghanistan,” he said.

He said the meetings were for obtaining feedback and strengthening bilateral relations involving co-operation in the fields of investment, smart partnerships and political stability. — Bernama