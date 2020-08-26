Finding human organ trafficking claim to be false, cops now probe suspect for CBT

The suspect was rearrested by police at 11am today for crimes allegedly committed when he was working with the Sarawak Insolvency Department in 2013. — AFP pic

KUCHING, Aug 26 — The 48-year-old alleged human organ trafficker, who was released after the expiry of his 12-day remand this morning, has been rearrested by the police but for investigations into criminal breach of trust (CBT) in 2013.

Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail, in a statement, said police had conducted their investigation into the allegation made by the British tabloid, The Sun, and found no evidence that the man was involved in human organ trafficking.

“A detailed investigation has found that the allegation that the man was involved in buying and selling human organs is false.

“Our investigation also found that the suspect had made false claims during his interview with The Sun. We have also reached out to the reporter in the interview who gave his full cooperation to the police,” said Aidi.

The suspect was rearrested by police at 11am today for crimes allegedly committed when he was working with the Sarawak Insolvency Department in 2013.

According to Aidi, it is believed that the suspect had disbursed payment vouchers to a few individuals who are not related to the department.

This, he said, had incurred losses amounting to RM249,101.25 for the department.

The suspect will be investigated under Section 409 of the Penal Code by the Sarawak Commercial Crime Investigation Department and will be charged at the Kuching Sessions Court tomorrow.

The man had caused quite a stir in Sarawak after The Sun released its report on Aug 8, in which its reporter had spoken to the man in the guise of a kidney buyer for an ailing relative in the United Kingdom.

In a video of the encounter, the man had claimed to be selling organs since 2010 and began using Facebook two years ago to lure poverty-stricken victims from around the world. — Borneo Post Online