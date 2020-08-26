Dr Mahathir: End of line for Muhyiddin as Bersatu may close shop and absorbed into Umno

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said Bersatu may soon be dissolved, with the remainder of its members joining Umno. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — With few allies and a fickle support base, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia may soon be dissolved, with the remainder of its members joining Umno, its former chairman and founder Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today.

In a blog post, he said Bersatu will fail to receive any support from neither Umno and PAS supporters, nor Pakatan Harapan supporters.

“Bersatu may be dissolved and join Umno. That is the end of the line for a party that has been stolen.

“Muhyiddin will have a headache. There is no route left for him to take,” he wrote.

“When you look for calamity, you will find it,” he added.

Dr Mahathir also claimed that Bersatu has had to open its membership to non-Bumiputera members due to its low level of support, subsequently bringing its identity into question.

He said the move was due to five MPs from Umno currently facing criminal charges in court, which would lead to PN’s fall should they be found guilty.

“To avoid this, the prime minister must find replacements. Hence, Bersatu dropped its position as a Pribumi party and opened its membership to all races,” he claimed.

Recently, Muhyiddin said Bersatu has formed a committee to study the formation of a new Bersatu chapter which would allow non-Bumiputera associate members to hold positions in the party.

He proposed amending the party’s constitution if the proposal is accepted.

Umno have their Muafakat Nasional (MN) pact with Islamist party PAS, of which Bersatu also wishes to join.

Last Saturday, PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan said he had received a letter from Muhyiddin indicating Bersatu’s readiness to join MN.