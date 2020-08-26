Bukit Tiram, Mambong clusters ended today, says Health Ministry

Selcare health officers take samples during a free screening of Covid-19 organised by the Selangor gtate government at Dewan Musa Muda, Shah Alam April 19, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — Two Covid-19 clusters, namely the Bukit Tiram Cluster in Johor and the Mambong Cluster in Sarawak, officially ended today.

The Health Ministry (MoH) via its official twitter announced that the Bukit Tiram Cluster had before this recorded 10 positive cases comprising six Malaysians and four foreigners.

While for the Mambog Cluster, seven cases were reported involving five Malaysians while the rest were non-citizens.

“No deaths have been reported for these two clusters. The total number of clusters declared to have ended thus far stands at 91,” according to the post.

Yesterday, four clusters in Sarawak were also declared to have ended, namely the Sentosa Cluster, Pasar Satok Cluster, Melbourne Persons-Under-Investigation (PUI) cluster and Kuching Engineering Cluster. — Bernama