Selangor CID chief says ex-cop turned robber sacked from force in 2018

Police said a man arrested for allegedly robbing a female Chinese national at Pandan Perdana near here two days ago is a former policeman who had been sacked from the force. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 — The man arrested for allegedly robbing a female Chinese national at Pandan Perdana near here two days ago is a former policeman who had been sacked from the force.

Selangor CID chief Datuk Fadzil Ahmat, in a statement today, said the 46-year-old suspect was dismissed on July 18, 2018, after being convicted in a drug case in Terengganu.

Yesterday, Ampang Jaya district deputy police chief Superintendent Mohd Azam Ismail said a police corporal suspended from work had been arrested and remanded until August 30 in connection with the robbery case involving a saleswoman.

In the incident at 7pm, the 29-year-old victim was having a drink at a restaurant when she was approached by the suspect and two other men, who introduced themselves as policemen.

They then grabbed the woman’s hands and pulled her towards a parking lot. The victim reportedly lost RM5,000 in cash as well as several makeup items.

Mohd Azam said police are hunting down the other two suspects in the robbery. — Bernama —