Sarawak police: Probe launched against traffic cop for kicking errant motorcyclist in Sibu (VIDEO)

Screenshots of the video showing the sequence of events at Jalan Temple in Sibu beginning from the image on the left. — Picture by Borneo Post

KUCHING, Aug 25 — The police are conducting an investigation into a traffic personnel who was captured on video kicking a motorcyclist and causing him to crash at Jalan Temple in Sibu today, said Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail.

Aidi said the video, which has been widely shared on social media, was recorded by a member of the public while a team of traffic policemen were conducting a spot check on motorcycles at about 12.15pm.

He said based on the recording, the policeman had kicked the motorcyclist when the latter suddenly made a u-turn as he approached the police.

“We are still investigating the matter and we will take stern action against the personnel if he is found to have been careless or had acted aggressively while carrying out his duty,” he told Utusan Borneo when contacted today.

Nonetheless, Aidi said the police had found that the motorcyclist did not have a driving licence and his road tax had expired.

“In addition, the motorcyclist will be issued a summons for riding against the flow of traffic and modifying his machine’s exhaust pipe,” he said. — Borneo Post