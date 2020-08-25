Sarawak govt assists over 780,000 B40 individuals via Bantuan Khas Sarawakku Sayang 2020

The Economic Planning Unit under the Sarawak Chief Minister’s Department today said funds totalling RM319.92 million had been allocated for the special aid to the B40 group in the state. — Reuters pic

KUCHING, Aug 25 — The number of recipients of Bantuan Khas Sarawakku Sayang (BKSS) 2020 increased to 788,543 with the addition of 267,617 for July and August this year.

The Economic Planning Unit under the Sarawak Chief Minister’s Department today said funds totalling RM319.92 million had been allocated for the special aid to the B40 group in the state.

“The B40 recipients comprise 369,139 heads of household, 301,281 single individuals and 118,114 single parents without dependents,” according to the unit in a statement, here.

Under the special scheme for the B40, heads of household will each receive RM250 of monthly aid for six months, while single individuals and single parents without dependents will receive a one-off payment of RM500.

The Sarawak government implemented the BKSS Package 2020 to reduce the people’s burden in facing the Covid-19 pandemic, especially among the low-income group or B40 in the state. — Bernama