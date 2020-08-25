RMCO: 17 hit with RM1,000 fine for not heeding Covid-19 SOP in Kuching

People are seen observing social distancing as the wait in line to enter the Putrajaya night market in this file picture taken on June 26, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUCHING, Aug 25 — Another 17 local individuals were slapped with a RM1,000 fine for violating the physical distancing standard operating procedures (SOP) in three different places yesterday.

Kuching District Police chief ACP Awang Din Awang Gani said the three inspections were conducted by the police from the Sekama Police Station Monitoring Team, Kuching Police District headquarters (IPD Kuching) Task Force and Kuching IPD Criminal Investigation division at an eatery and an entertainment outlet both at Jalan Setia Raja, and around Yung Phin building area at Jalan Tan Sri Datuk Wiliam Tan.

He added that an inspection conducted at an eatery found nine individuals (six men and three women) dining in the premises, and another six more (four men and two women) at a bistro were found violating the SOP.

Apart from that he said, two other individuals conducting renovation at a building were also slapped with compounds for not wearing face masks.

“All of them, 12 men and five women were found to have violated the Recovery movement control order (RMCO) as gazetted by the government.

“Following that, the 17 locals were instructed to go to IPD Kuching and were issued compounds under Regulation 3 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures Within Infected Local Areas)(No. 7) Regulations 2020 for not complying with the prescribed SOP,” he said in a statement here today.

The compounds, he said, will have to paid within 14 days to the Kuching Division Health Office.

“Police will continue to take stern action against those who do not observe the SOPs in the nation’s effort to break the Covid-19 chain of infection,” said Awang Din.

He added that the compounds will act as a reminder to the public to always adhere to the SOPs provided by the Ministry of Health.

He also hopes that the public, especially premises operators and customers, would continue to heed the government’s recommendation during the RMCO and comply with the SOP to curb the spread of Covid-19. — Borneo Post