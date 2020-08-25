Polytechnic director charged with corruption in N.Sembilan

A higher education institution director was charged in the Sessions Court here today with seven counts of using his position for gratification and receiving bribes amounting to RM15,000, two years ago. — Reuters pic

SEREMBAN, Aug 25 — A higher education institution director was charged in the Sessions Court here today with seven counts of using his position for gratification and receiving bribes amounting to RM15,000, two years ago.

Nazri Idris, 57, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges made against him which were read out before judge Madihah Harullah.

On the first to fourth count, the Nilai Polytechnic director was charged with using his position to select four companies which he had interests in namely, Unggul Merah Mewah Resources Sdn Bhd, Sinar Jaya Niaga Resources, Excellent Shark and Pasar Segar Adik Nurr to provide services and equipment for programmes organised by the polytechnic.

He was alleged to have committed the offences at the Nilai Polytechnic director’s office in Bandar Enstek near here between November and December 2018.

The charges were framed under Section 23(1) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 and punishable under Section 24(1) of the same law, which provides a jail term of up to 20 years and a fine of no less than five times the amount of gratification or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

While on the fifth to seventh charges, Nazri was charged with receiving bribes RM4,000, RM3,000 and RM8,000 in bribes from Tas Solutions Enterprise which also involved in the same programmes.

The offences were allegedly committed at two bank branches in Selangor and his office between December 15, 2018, and January 28, 2019.

Nazri was charged under Section 165 of the Penal Code which carries a jail term of up to two years or fine, or both upon conviction.

MACC prosecuting officer Mohamad Azriff Firdaus Mohamad Ali offered bail at RM80,000 in one surety.

The accused who was unrepresented pleaded for a lower bail amount on the grounds that he has high commitments and school-going children.

The court then set bail at RM40,000 in one surety and fixed September 24 for mention. — Bernama