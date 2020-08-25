MACC says has received NGO memorandums on alleged RM6.61b direct negotiation projects under Pakatan

General view of the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya June 21, 2019. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has confirmed it received memorandums from several NGOs over the purported 101 projects worth RM6.61 billion that were allegedly awarded via direct negotiations under the former Pakatan Harapan (PH) government.

It said the list of projects will be obtained from the Finance Ministry, after which a comprehensive analysis will be undertaken.

“The analysis will determine if any elements of corruption, embezzlement or abuse of power were involved in the matter,” the MACC said in a statement today.

It urged all parties concerned and the wider public to give it space to undertake the analysis.

Yesterday, during his winding-up speech on the Temporary Measures for Government Financing (Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19)) Bill 2020, Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Aziz said such direct negotiations usually occurred in specific instances with ministry approval, which have urgent requirements that affect government services and interest.

His revelation caused a verbal dispute in the Dewan Rakyat, with many MPs demanding to know the details of the direct negotiations.

On his part, Tengku Zafrul’s predecessor Lim Guan Eng denied this to be the case, adding the decision to issue tenders via direct negotiations was discussed by the Cabinet