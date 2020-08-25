Early voting kicks off in Slim

Police personnel get ready to cast their ballots during early voting for the Slim by-election at the Muallim district police headquarters August 25, 2020. — Picture via Twitter

TANJUNG MALIM, Aug 25 — The early polling centre for the Slim state by-election at the Muallim district police headquarters (IPD) near here opened at 8am, today, to allow 267 police personnel to cast their votes.

The centre will remain open until 5.30pm today.

Throughout the early voting process, voters must comply with the Covid-19 prevention guidelines set such as observing physical distancing, wearing face masks, using hand sanitisers and body temperature screening.

The voting process is witnessed by agents of the candidates as well as election observers appointed by the Election Commission (EC) and it will also be broadcast live via EC’s Facebook page.

The ballot boxes will be stored at the Muallim IPD lock-up and the tallying process would be conducted on polling day this Saturday at the vote counting centre, at the Tanjung Malim District Council.

The Slim by-election sees a three-cornered fight between Barisan Nasional candidate Mohd Zaidi Aziz and two Independent candidates, lawyer Amir Khusyairi Mohamad Tanusi who is nominated by Parti Pejuang Tanah Air that is in the process of being registered and former teacher S. Santharasekaran. — Bernama