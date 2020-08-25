Dr Mahathir joins call for finance minister to reveal list of direct negotiations under Pakatan govt

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today urged Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz to reveal the full details of alleged direct negotiation deals under the Pakatan Harapan administration. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 — Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has today urged Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz to reveal the full details of alleged direct negotiation deals under the Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration.

After Tengku Zafrul made the claim in Parliament, Dr Mahathir said the minister had mentioned that 101 projects worth RM6.61 billion were given out in such a manner, but did not disclose any details.

“To ensure that the principle of transparency is upheld, I urge that the list of the said projects be announced, together with the names of those who have gotten the approval, regardless of who they are,” he said in a statement.

Menteri Kewangan perlu menyenaraikan senarai projek-projek rundingan terus pic.twitter.com/E0w5SASNmo — Dr Mahathir Mohamad (@chedetofficial) August 25, 2020

