Deputy minister: Do not politicise Jalur Gemilang distribution in Slim River

Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin is pictured at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur August 3, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

TANJUNG MALIM, Aug 25 — The Information Department’s distribution of the Jalur Gemilang to the public in Slim River here should not be politicised, said Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin.

He said the department had a role to play in fostering a patriotic spirit and love for the country, especially ahead of National Day on August 31.

“That is the job of the ministry, so if there is any Information Department programme involving flags and so on it should not be a political issue because this is an effort for us to inculcate the spirit of Independence and patriotism.

“We are continuing this effort nationwide through the ‘Info On Wheels’ programme, regardless of time, so those who are making it an issue do not have a patriotic spirit,” he said when met by reporters at a relaxation programme with Orang Asli in Kampung Sungai Teras, near here, today.

Zahidi was commenting on a report by a news portal claiming that the Information Department was a Barisan Nasional (BN) political tool in the Slim state by-election.

Meanwhile, Zahidi was satisfied with the media coverage of the Slim by-election, which entered its 11th day of campaigning today, with the candidates receiving fair coverage.

“Coverage of this by-election is also the best and I hope the voters can make the best decision. We expect (BN) to win because the people no longer believe in Pakatan Harapan,” he said.

In another development, he said the ministry planned to provide infrastructure and to improve comprehensive service coverage in the Orang Asli villages in the state constituency, which would be upgraded from 3G to 4G services.

Earlier, Zahidi also spent time having breakfast at the Pakya Bistro restaurant in Slim River and attended a feast at the Kampung Kuala Slim Public Open Hall with BN candidate Mohd Zaidi Aziz.

The Slim state by-election on Saturday (August 29) will see a three-cornered contest between Mohd Zaidi and two Independent candidates, namely lawyer Amir Khusyairi Mohamad Tanusi and former teacher S. Santharasekaran. — Bernama