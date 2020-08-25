Air Selangor: Water supply in five affected areas in KL restored

Air Selangor said all five areas which faced unscheduled water supply disruption in Kuala Lumpur following a burst pipe near Pudu Ulu Baru, Jalan Semerah Padi here have had their supply fully restored. — Picture by Dawn Chin

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 — All five areas which faced unscheduled water supply disruption in Kuala Lumpur following a burst pipe near Pudu Ulu Baru, Jalan Semerah Padi here have had their supply fully restored.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) urged consumers to download its smart phone application in Google Play and App Store for the latest information on water supply.

“Customers can also refer to our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram sites or surf our website at www.airselangor.com for enquiries,” Air Selangor said in statement tonight. — Bernama