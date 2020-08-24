Three family members killed in head-on collision near Kapar, Jeram

Kuala Selangor district police chief, Supt Ramli Kasa said the incident occurred at about 10.30pm after the Nissan Frontier vehicle veered into the opposite lane and crashed into the car. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

SHAH ALAM, Aug 24 — Three family members were killed when the car they were travelling in collided with a four-wheel drive vehicle at Kilometre 37, Jalan Klang-Teluk Intan near Kapar, Jeram near here last night.

Kuala Selangor district police chief, Supt Ramli Kasa said the incident occurred at about 10.30pm after the Nissan Frontier vehicle veered into the opposite lane and crashed into the car.

The dead were identified as Nurkhalisah Ali Yusri, 24, who was the driver of the car, her sister Nur Syafiqah Ali Yusri, 17, and their mother Anni Kholilah, 42.

“Preliminary investigations found another car narrowly escaped the crash but its side was grazed by the Nissan Frontier vehicle,” he said adding that the driver of the car was unhurt.

“The three family members died at the scene while the other male driver, aged 40, sustained serious injuries,” he said in a statement today.

The dead and injured victims were sent to the Tanjong Karang Hospital and the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama