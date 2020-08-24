Religious affairs minister: Dakwah approach should be appropriate with situation

Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri is pictured at Dewan Negara after being sworn in as senator March 10, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — Religious agencies play a significant role in ensuring that dakwah (Islamic preaching) activities, especially among the younger generation, are carried out through effective methods of communication, said Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri.

He said the Semarak Dakwah motorcycle convoy programme to Orang Asli villages, organised by Yayasan Dakwah Islamiah Malaysia (YADIM), should use communication methods that are easily accepted by the community.

“Religious agencies like Yadim play a significant role in dakwah; this (convoy) method will have a positive impact on the younger generation, at least in terms of effective communication.

“I consider the convoy participants as dakwah heroes and ambassadors of Yadim. I hope this effort will run smoothly and the participants will adopt a dakwah approach that is suitable to the situation,” he told reporters today.

Earlier, Zulkifli flagged off the convoy, which was headed to Orang Asli villages in Jelebu, Negeri Sembilan and Bentong, Pahang, at the Islamic Centre Complex here.

The Semarak Dakwah programme, held in conjunction with the National Day celebration, includes counselling sessions, activities involving youths, visits, human development programmes and Islamic entertainment programmes. — Bernama