Perak mufti’s health improving after stroke, says physician

Perak Mufti Tan Sri Harussani Zakaria has held the Perak mufti position since 1985 holds various positions at the state and federal levels.― Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Aug 24 — Perak Mufti Tan Sri Harussani Zakaria is recovering after he was admitted to a private hospital here, following a stroke yesterday morning.

Consultant Physician and Neurologist of the KPJ Ipoh Hospital, Datuk Dr Zakaria Kadir said Harussani, was in a bad shape when he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at about 9am yesterday, as he suffered weakness on the right side of his body and could not speak coherently.

“Alhamdulillah, he has started to respond yesterday evening and today (his condition) has improved, he can speak a few words and has shown emotional reactions compared to yesterday,” he told reporters after accompanying Perak State Islamic Affairs and Information Committee chairman Mohd Akmal Kamaruddin who visited Harussani here today.

Dr Zakaria said Harussani was given medications to treat his restless condition, restore his blood vessels and address other diseases including high blood pressure.

He said Harussani would be treated in the ICU for at least three more days and would then be transferred to a regular ward if he continued to show positive developments.

Harussani, 81, has held the Perak mufti position since 1985 holds various positions at the state and federal levels. — Bernama