Nora Anne inquest: No criminal elements deduced in early stage of Nora Anne’s disappearance, witness testifies

First witness in the Nora Anne inquest, Negri Sembilan police chief Datuk Mohamad Mat Yusop, arrives at the Seremban Court Complex August 24, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SEREMBAN, August 24 — There were no signs of criminal elements in the disappearance of Irish-French youth Nora Anne Quoirin during the early stages of the investigation, a witness told the Coroner Court here today.

Testifying as the first witness at the inquest proceedings to determine the cause of death of Nora Quoirin, Negeri Sembilan police chief Deputy Commissioner Datuk Mohamad Mat Yusop said this was based on his own observation and initial briefings provided by senior police officers on the ground at The Dusun Resort, Kampung Baru Pantai on August 5, 2019.

“At the time of the incident and based on information I obtained, I did not come across any issues in a suspicious manner in regards to this missing person case.

“I believe that the disappearance was caused by the victim’s own intention to exit the house,” he testified before Coroner Maimoonah Aid.

When asked to clarify his testimony, Mohamad pointed out that authorities did not receive any sort of phone calls for ransom to suggest Nora Anne was kidnapped or abducted.

However, Mohamad said he had nonetheless instructed the contingent’s Criminal Investigation Department to conduct their probe simultaneously with the ongoing search for Nora Anne.

In today’s proceeding, Nora Anne’s family was represented by lawyer S. Sakthyvell while senior federal counsel Muhamad Iskandar Ahmad was the conducting officer.

Nora Anne, a 15-year-old with learning difficulties, disappeared from the resort last year where she was staying with her London-based family, triggering a 10-day hunt involving helicopters, sniffer dogs and hundreds of searchers.

Her body was discovered close to the jungle retreat and an autopsy found that she probably starved and died of internal bleeding after spending about a week in the dense rainforest.

MORE TO COME