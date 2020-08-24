Labuan BN to hold meeting on Sabah polls

Senator Datuk Bashir Alias said Labuan BN have had discussions within Muafakat Nasional (Umno and PAS) on the need to have a BN meeting on various issues relating to the Sabah state election and general election. — Bernama pic

LABUAN, Aug 24 — Labuan Barisan Nasional (BN) will convene a meeting with PAS and Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) to strengthen their cooperation, particularly for the upcoming Sabah state election, said Labuan BN chairman Senator Datuk Bashir Alias.

“We have had discussions within Muafakat Nasional (Umno and PAS) on the need to have a BN meeting on various issues relating to the Sabah state election and general election.

“The meeting on the Sabah state election is needed as a high number of Sabah voters are also residing and working in Labuan,” he said after officiating the establishment of Labuan Two Wheels Bikes Association at Kg Sg Buton here today.

The Election Commission (EC) has announced that nominations for the Sabah state election will be held on September 12 and polling, on September 26.

Meanwhile, Bashir said non-governmental organisations (NGOs) should not be turned into a platform for orchestrating hatred towards the government.

He said there had been instances of irresponsible parties using NGOs to manipulate issues and undermine the government’s efforts for the nation and the people.

Bashir said NGOs play a critical role in developing society, improving communities, and promoting citizen participation.

Meanwhile, the association’s chairman Maraffandie Mohd Kassim said at least 200 bikers would sign up as members. — Bernama