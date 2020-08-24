Johor marine police foil alcohol smuggling, seize contraband worth more than RM800,000

The seized contraband alcohol and liquor, worth more than RM810,000, at the Region Two Marine Police Force headquarters in Tampoi, Johor Baru here today. — Picture courtesy of the Region Two Marine Police Force

JOHOR BARU, Aug 24 — The Region Two Marine Police Force seized various types of contraband alcohol worth RM810,898 through raids at two separate locations in Gelang Patah near here yesterday.

Its commander Assistant Commissioner Muhd Zailani Abdullah said the raiding team also arrested a 46-year-old local man, believed to be the premises’ caretaker, in the operation.

He said the marine police’s intelligence unit had earlier came across the alcohol and liquor smuggling activities, which were believed to have started from the coastal areas of Forest City.

“The contraband alcohol and liquor were then taken in a vehicle to a temporary storage place at designated premises before being distributed to the market.

“Through the raid, the Region Two Marine Police Force found 21 boxes containing 483 cartons of various types of contraband alcohol that are suspected to have evaded tax.

“The raiding team also seized a Honda Odyssey multi-purpose vehicle that was ised to transport the contraband items,” said Muhd Zailani in a statement here.

Muhd Zailani said all the confiscated items were taken to the Region Two Marine Police Force headquarters in Tampoi, Johor Baru for further action while the case is being investigated under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967 and Section 29(1) of the Minor Offences Act.

“We are constantly improving our operations and tightening control of the country's waters from being breached by smuggling syndicates which are seen to be constantly changing their tactics to avoid being detected by the authorities,” he said.