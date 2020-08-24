Existing laws sufficient to preserve unity, says deputy minister

National Unity Deputy Minister Datuk Ti Lian Ker said the existing laws are sufficient to address threats to unity. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — There is no need for the government to formulate a new law to preserve inter-racial harmony and unity in the country.

National Unity Deputy Minister Datuk Ti Lian Ker said the existing laws are sufficient to address threats to unity.

“What is needed now is not an additional law but enforcement, implementation, awareness and education,” he said during the question and answer session at the Dewan Rakyat sitting here today.

He said this in response to a question from Datuk Jalaludin Alias (BN-Jelebu) who wanted to know whether the existing laws are sufficient to preserve unity and harmony in Malaysia.

Ti said any individual who intentionally issued a statement that could threaten unity and harmony in the country could be charged under the existing laws such as Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (Act 588), Section 504 of the Penal Code (Act 574) and subsection 41 of the Sedition Act 1948 (Act 15).

He also urged all members of Parliament to play their role in helping to preserve and strengthen national unity through the inculcation of the principles of Rukun Negara.

Meanwhile, in reply to a supplementary question from Jalaluddin, Ti said among measures that could be taken to educate the people to respect the existing laws are tightening enforcement and imposing appropriate punishment on individuals who play up racial and religious issues.

Besides that, he said, efforts to raise awareness on the importance of unity among the younger generation should be intensified. — Bernama