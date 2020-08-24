EC urges early voters in Slim poll to follow new Covid-19 SOPs

EC secretary Ikmalrudin Ishak said 267 uniformed personnel will be voting early at the Muallim District police station between 8am and 5.30pm tomorrow. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 — The Election Commission (EC) reminded those voting early in the Slim by-election to abide by the new standard operating procedures (SOP) introduced for Covid-19 prevention.

EC secretary Ikmalrudin Ishak said 267 uniformed personnel will be voting early at the Muallim District police station between 8am and 5.30pm tomorrow.

“Throughout the early voting process all voters must adhere to the new SOPs such as social distancing, wearing face masks, using hand sanitisers and being subjected to temperature checks,” Ikmalrudin said in a statement.

“The early voting process will be streamed live on the EC’s Facebook page and be under the supervision of elected EC officers.

“The ballot boxes will then be kept at the Muallim police station and the count will be done on the official polling date on 29 August 2020.”

The Slim state by-election will see a three-cornered contest between Barisan Nasional’s Mohd Zaidi Aziz, 43, and two Independent candidates, S. Santhasekaran, 44, and Amir Khusyairi Mohamad Tanusi, 38.

Amir Khusyairi is representing former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s Pejuang party but is running as an independent as the outfit is not yet registered.

A total of 23,094 voters are eligible to vote in the by-election.

The by-election is being held following the death of the four-term BN incumbent, Datuk Mohd Khusairi Abdul Talib, due to a heart attack on July 15.