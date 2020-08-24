Daro among 47 seats PKR will be contesting in coming Sarawak polls, says state PKR chairman

State state chairman Larry Sng said the name list of the other seats will be announced later. — Borneo Post pic

MIRI, Aug 24 — Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) has named Daro as one of the 47 seats that the party will be contesting in the next state election, said its state chairman Larry Sng.

Sng said the name list of the other seats will be announced later.

“Currently, the seats with PKR stands at 47 as of today. On the name list of the seats, it shall be announced later together with the other Pakatan Harapan (PH) parties,” he said.

Larry said this when asked whether PKR will contest in Senadin, Piasau and Pujut seats or will leave the seats to Democratic Action Party (DAP) to contest.

The three seats are considered as DAP traditional seats.

In the last state election, DAP contested in all three seats but only won in Pujut through Dr Ting Tiong Choon.

Ting was however disqualified as Pujut assemblyman on February 11 this year following the Federal Court’s decision over the Sarawak State Legislative Assembly’s action against him due to his past dual citizenship. — Borneo Post