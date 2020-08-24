Azmin: People and nation come first, not posts

Datuk Seri Azmin Ali delivers his speech during the National Congress: Unite For Malaysia event at Malaysia International Trade & Exhibition Centre (MITEC) in Kuala Lumpur, August 22, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — The people and nation are more important than chasing after posts, said Perikatan Nasional (PN) information chief Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

The Senior Minister and International Trade and Industry Ministry said this responsibility included creating political and government stability, thus helping to strengthen the nation's economy and the delivery system to the people.

“That (posts) is not what I am after, my associates and I took a big decision to together strengthen Bersatu to assure the stability of the PN government under the leadership of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“Our focus now is to help the rakyat (people) who are facing a tough time due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” he told Bernama after launching his ministry-level National Month 2020 celebrations and Covid-19 Awareness Campaign here today.

Yesterday, Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu had said that the party would be discussing appointing Mohamed Azmin as one of its vice presidents and that this would be brought up an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to be called later.

If appointed to the post, Mohamed Azmin, who is also the Member of Parliament for Gombak, said the agenda to ensure Bersatu will be the choice of the rakyat would be further strengthened with continued commitment and thus guarantee political stability in the country.

“(Although Malaysia is facing) political uncertainty, an economic crisis as a result of the fall in world oil prices, a health crisis, but with the firm leadership shown, Malaysia has emerged as one the countries that has succeeded in rectifying this situation.

“Of course political stability is among the important aspects given consideration (by investors). This is what we are doing and we have started to see a positive outcome. I am confident that if this situation continues, with strong commitment given, Malaysia will recover in 2021,” he added.

The former PKR deputy president and his supporters joined Bersatu on Saturday (Aug 22). — Bernama