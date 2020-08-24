Aug 27 hearing over forfeiture of Najib’s assets

In the notice of motion, the prosecution named Najib, Rosmah, Riza Shahriz Abdul Aziz, Nor Ashman Razak Mohd Najib, Nooryana Najwa Mohd Najib, Mohd Kyizzad Mesran, Senijauhar Sdn Bhd, Aiman Ruslan, Yayasan Rakyat 1Malaysia, Yayasan Semesta, Yayasan Mustika Kasih, Rembulan Kembara Sdn Bhd, Goh Gaik Ewe, Ng Chong Hwa, Lim Hwee Bin, Kee Kok Thiam, Tan Vern Tact and Geh Choh Hun as the first to 18th respondent. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — The High Court will hear on August 27 a prosecution application over assets belonging to former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor and 16 others.

Deputy public prosecutor Faten Hadni Khairuddin said the application, to amend the notice of motion regarding the forfeiture of hundreds of handbags of various brands including cash, watches and 27 cars seized, would be heard before High Court Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan at 11am.

“The lawyer representing the respondents did not object to the amendments to the notice of motion and supporting affidavit filed on August 18.

“The same date (August 27) has also been set for mention for the notice of motion filed earlier,” she told reporters after the case management was held in chambers before deputy registrar Catherine Nicholas today.

Faten Hadni said the amendments were to be made to errors in the bank account numbers, type of accounts, names of banks and branches, as well as the dates of seizure in the supporting affidavit, filed previously.

Meanwhile, Najib’s counsel Nur Syahirah Hanapiah who was present at today’s proceedings, confirmed that the defence has no objections to the prosecution’s amendments.

In the notice of motion, the prosecution named Najib, Rosmah, Riza Shahriz Abdul Aziz, Nor Ashman Razak Mohd Najib, Nooryana Najwa Mohd Najib, Mohd Kyizzad Mesran, Senijauhar Sdn Bhd, Aiman Ruslan, Yayasan Rakyat 1Malaysia, Yayasan Semesta, Yayasan Mustika Kasih, Rembulan Kembara Sdn Bhd, Goh Gaik Ewe, Ng Chong Hwa, Lim Hwee Bin, Kee Kok Thiam, Tan Vern Tact and Geh Choh Hun as the first to 18th respondent.

Among the items seized were 52 branded handbags, 10 watches and cash in different denominations — RM537,000, Pound Sterling 2,700, Rupee Sri Lanka 2,870,000, old notes RM187,750, Pound Sterling 320,500, Rupiah 13,177,00 US$100, Hryvnies (Ukraine) 376, Euro 20, France 50, South African 10 Rand, Singapore Dollar 40, Riyal 531, Philippines Peso 740 and new notes RM21,150 which were seized on May 17, 2018.

Also seized on the same day (May 17) were four branded watches, 171 branded handbags and 27 pairs of expensive shoes while 40 luxury handbags were confiscated on June 11, 2018.

A total of 27 Nissan Urvanl cars were also seized on August 2, 2018 along with several properties and other assets. — Bernama