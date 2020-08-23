Stern action awaits those who fly Jalur Gemilang upside down, says deputy minister

The Jalur Gemilang is seen along the road in Kuala Lumpur August 20, 2020. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

BUTTERWORTH, Aug 23 — Severe punishment will be imposed on those who deliberately fly the Jalur Gemilang upside down as it was considered an open betrayal to the country, said Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Shabudin Yahaya.

He said there were still cases where the national flag was installed upside down or damaged and this was more than just bad and immoral behaviour.

“The act can actually be considered as an ideology that is trying to be spread by certain individuals or groups at this time and it is in conflict with our desire to continue to uphold the sovereignty of the country,” he told reporters after launching the [email protected] programme organised by the Penang Information Department in collaboration with the Tasek Gelugor member of Parliament’s office in Bagan Ajam here, today.

Shabudin, who is also the Tasek Gelugor MP, said if this irresponsible act was allowed without any action, they would cause greater harm to the country.

“So we will not allow these traitors to spread their ideology because it clearly violates the principles of national sovereignty that we have upheld so far,” he said.

Shabudin also handed over the Jalur Gemilang to schools, mosques, organisations and non-governmental organisations and presented donations of essential goods to the underprivileged residents in the Bagan Ajam area.

Meanwhile, Penang Information Department director Lim Ann Teck who was also present at the event said the department had carried out almost 90 per cent of the total 120 planned activities in conjunction with the [email protected] and Information on Wheel programme throughout the national month.

“All programmes were held in compliance with the standard operating procedures stipulated by the government to curb the spread of Covid-19 and still received encouraging response from the public,” he said. — Bernama