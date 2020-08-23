Special functions minister Redzuan Yusuf fails to secure VP post in Bersatu polls

Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Yusuf has failed to secure his bid as PPBM vice president in the party’s concluded elections. ― File picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — Special Functions Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Yusuf has failed to secure his bid as PPBM vice president in the party’s recently concluded elections.

According to the party poll results that were released earlier today, PPBM announced that Agriculture and Food Industry Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee, Education Minister Mohd Radzi Jidin as well as Melaka PPBM deputy chief Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen were there newly elected vice presidents.

In a statement released by PPBM party election committee chairman, Tan Sri Syed Hamid Albar, some 17 people had thrown in their hat to race for the party’s vice president post while 155 others had vied for the party’s 20 supreme council position.

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin remains as the party’s president as he was uncontested while the party chairman post was left vacated since the removal of its predecessor, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu was announced as the party deputy president as he was also uncontested.

The PPBM party polls saw 23,438 members from across 177 division had voted in the elections.