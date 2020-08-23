Police, not MOH, in charge of enforcement against mandatory quarantine defiers, says public health advisor

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin handing Tan Sri Dr Jemilah Mahmood her letter of appointment as Special Advisor to the Prime Minister on Public Health March 31, 2020. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 23 — Enforcement action against defiers of the mandatory quarantine order issued under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1998 (Act 342) should be taken by enforcement agencies such as the police and not the Ministry of Health Malaysia (MOH).

The Prime Minister’s Special Advisor on Public Health Tan Sri Dr Jemilah Mahmood said the MOH only ensured the public complied with the regulations made under Act 342.

“Act 342 is clear. The MOH’s job is to issue instructions and ensure that the public obeys them.

“If anyone does not follow the instructions, the MOH will submit the problem to the lawyer or police to take action,” she said before participating in a cycling event organised by the Malaysian National Cycling Federation here today.

She said this when asked to comment on social media users who expressed dissatisfaction with MOH for not taking action against Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali for failing to comply with the mandatory home-quarantine after returning home from Turkey on 7 July.

The Health Ministry, in a statement yesterday, said it had issued a compound of RM1,000 to Khairuddin on August 7 for breaching the regulations.

On the dissatisfaction raised by some quarters, Dr Jemilah said it was because the public misunderstood.

She said the MOH had done a good job in controlling Covid-19 in the country.

“Now all Malaysians have to play their role by maintaining physical distance and wear face mask. We can win,” she added.

Asked about the Covid-19 vaccine, Dr Jemilah said the vaccine should be able to prevent all types of Covid-19 strains because the world is now facing the pandemic virus mutation.

On today’s cycling event, Dr Jemilah said cycling is a good activity to prevent non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, high blood pressure and heart diseases among Malaysians. — Bernama