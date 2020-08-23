Penang govt urges Putrajaya to explain no new PPR projects for state

Penang state exco Jagdeep Singh Deo speaks during a press conference at Komtar, George Town August 6, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 23 — The Penang government has urged the Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) to explain the current status for the People’s Housing Projects (PPR) in Penang.

State Housing, Local Government and Town and Country Planning Committee chairman Jagdeep Singh Deo said Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow had enquired with KPKT on August 11 regarding the implementation of the PPR projects nationwide this year as well as its respective costs.

He said that KPKT responded back with an official letter stating that although no new PPR projects have been approved, 11 existing PPR projects under the 4th Rolling Plan this year have been implemented for a total estimated cost of RM 890 million.

“According to the letter, the implementation of the PPR projects approved are located in Johor, Negeri Sembilan, Perlis, Terengganu, Pahang, Kelantan and Sabah. Penang was not one of them,” he told a press conference here today.

He cited a statement from KPKT secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Mentek in December last year, stating that the Federal government would be building 14 PPR projects in 2020.

“We would want some clarification from the Housing Ministry on the PPR projects’ status in Penang. We hope that the Ministry would review and reconsider giving some priority to Penang (by approving our PPR projects),” he said. — Bernama