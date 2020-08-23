Man assaulted after crashing into more than 10 vehicles in Bukit Mertajam

BUKIT MERTAJAM, Aug 23 — An unemployed man was injured after he was assaulted by a group of men, allegedly for crashing into their vehicles in an incident in Taman Alma Jaya here yesterday.

Seberang Perai Tengah district police chief ACP Shafee Abd Samad said the incident occurred about 5pm when the victim, aged 46, who was driving a Honda City car belonging to an older brother, crashed into more than 10 vehicles in Bukit Kecil and Alma while on the way home from a temple.

On arrival at his house, he was assaulted by about 10 men using several objects, including crash helmets, alleged for the damage caused by the victim to their vehicles, he said in a statement today.

He said the assailants fled after realising the arrival of the police.

The victim was sent for treatment at the Bukit Mertajam Hospital, which confirmed that he had been treated for mental problems at the hospital, Shafee said in a statement today.

He said the police had received two report on the incident which were lodged by owners of two of the vehicles that were damaged.

The police are now looking for the group of men who assaulted the victim to facilitate investigation, he added. — Bernama