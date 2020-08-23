Ismail Sabri: 135 arrested, 12 remanded for various RMCO violations

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob during a press conference at Parliament House in Kuala Lumpur, August 10, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — The police arrested 135 individuals yesterday for various violations under the recovery phase of the movement control order (MCO), said Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri.

In a statement today, Ismail said among the MCO violations include failing to provide entry/exit equipment/registration (30), not wearing face mask (5), nightclub/pub activities (37), failure to observe quarantine order (1), activities that include large gatherings of people which complicates social distancing (55) and premises that operate beyond the permitted time (7).

Out of 135 arrests, 12 were remanded, stated Ismail.

Meanwhile, Ismail said the Compliance Operations Task Force led by the Inspector General of Police has conducted 63,059 inspections to ensure that the necessary standard operating procedures are adhered to.

“Enforcement authorities also carried out inspections yesterday on 459 individuals undergoing their respective 14 days home quarantine,” he said.

Under Ops Benteng, the authorities also arrested five foreigners for various immigration offences and carried out 62 roadblocks nationwide, with 28,272 vehicles inspected as part of their efforts to tighten the national border.

From July 24 to August 22, 15,866 individuals have entered the country through its international entryway and have been placed in 67 hotels and five public training institutes.

From those figures, 7,740 are still undergoing mandatory quarantine while 43 others have been sent to hospital for further care.