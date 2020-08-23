Holistic health approach needed for a healthy planet, PM’s public health advisor tells Malaysians

Prime Minister’s Special Advisor on Public Health Tan Sri Dr Jemilah Mahmood said the Covid-19 pandemic has exemplified the intimate correlation of health and the environment. — Picture courtesy of Wisma Putra

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — The Covid-19 pandemic has exemplified the intimate correlation of health and the environment, Prime Minister’s Special Advisor on Public Health, Tan Sri Dr Jemilah Mahmood said.

She said other critical challenges, including the health impact of climate change also requires people to rethink health systems in the 21st century and embrace the current approaches to planetary health.

Therefore, Dr Jemilah said it is the time for Malaysia to look into health more holistically, and beyond the health of the patient, to also address the health of the planet.

“Covid-19 has been a big eye-opener for us, in that increased and on-going environmental degradation has and will continue to increase the incidence of zoonosis that is, increased transmission of diseases from animals to people.

“This requires us to embrace a healthier lifestyle that also protects the planet. For example, in Paris now, there are investments to promote cycling in the city, thus reducing carbon utilisation and improving the air quality of the city,” she said in her keynote address at the ‘Building Capacity and Partnership for Health Advocacy’ programme here today.

Dr Jemilah also said that the Covid-19 is also seen as a dress rehearsal for entrepreneurial approaches to climate change.

“We should seriously look into shifting the use of medical disposals to biodegradable ones, and perhaps in future, there will be biodegradable masks that are badly needed to reduce the environmental impact of single-use masks now.

“This is the time for companies to invest in research and development of biodegradable supplies including gloves that are in widespread use. Innovation among entrepreneurs could result in a positive impact globally,” she said.

Meanwhile, she also stressed that Covid-19 has disrupted global progress towards sustainable development goals (SDGs) and perhaps it is time to see how a planetary health approach could help reframe the SDGs.

When asked about the seminar, Dr Jemilah said it is important for health care professionals to also be advocates as they are among the trusted individuals in any country or context.

“Our voice is important and being advocates will in many ways inform policy decisions and dialogues. We should never waste such an opportunity to influence positive change for better health outcomes,” she said.

The seminar, a collaboration between the Faculty of Medicine, University Malaya and the Academy of Medicine of Malaysia (AMM) is aimed at building bridges between the different areas of the health systems amongst specialist doctors, academicians and global health practitioners.

At the seminar, AMM also launched the AMM-COS Basis Surgical E-Training Management Platform, an online management platform for centralised coordination and documentation of basic surgical training. — Bernama