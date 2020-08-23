Deputy minister: Action taken against 2,729 traders in Malaysia for violating Weight and Measures Act

Datuk Rosol Wahid speaks to the media after the Walkabout Price Monitoring Programme at the Historic Melaka City Council Public Market in Melaka July 12, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA BERANG, Aug 23 — The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry has taken action against 2,729 traders for violating the Weight and Measures Act 1972 this year.

Its Deputy Minister Datuk Rosol Wahid said the ministry also seized non-compliant weighing equipment worth RM349,600 and issued compounds totalling up to RM378,500, after carrying out inspections at 337,546 premises nationwide.

“Various offences were committed under the act, including using uncalibrated scales,” he told reporters after handing out digital weighing scales to 29 hawkers at Kampung Gaung, here, today.

Rosol also reminded traders not to buy weighing scales online, as many of the products were imported from overseas and not calibrated for business activities, although they were sold at a cheaper price online.

“Traders are advised to buy calibrated weighing scales at shops recognised by the ministry,” he said.

In another development, the Hulu Terengganu member of Parliament also expressed his appreciation and thanks to Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) delegates who voted and elected him as a member of the party’s Supreme Leadership Council yesterday. — Bernama