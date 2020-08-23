Cops: No gangsterism elements in Dataran Merdeka brawl

Police said the ‘group fight’ in Dataran Merdeka early today did not involve any elements of gangsterism. — Video screenshot taken from Facebook/Info Malaysiaku

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — The ‘group fight’ in Dataran Merdeka early today did not involve any elements of gangsterism, police said.

Dang Wangi District Police Chief ACP Mohd Fahmi Visuvanathan Abdullah, in a statement today, said a misunderstanding could have led to the brawl that was also caught on camera and went viral on social media.

“We received a call at 1.29am today about a fight involving several youngsters using helmets at Dataran Merdeka.

“We immediately deployed our officers including the Districts Ops Cantas team to the location, however when they reached the scene, there was no fight happening.

“It is believed that a misunderstanding between two groups of youngsters at the location was the cause of the fight and not gangsterism or secret society group activity,” Mohd Fahmi said adding that no reports were received from the parties involved as well.

He, however, said that an officer from the District’s Command Centre has lodged a report on the incident and investigations are currently ongoing under Section 148 of the Penal Code for possessing weapons in a riot.

A 15-second video went viral on social media earlier today showing a group of youngsters, some armed with helmets, in a brawl at Dataran Merdeka here. — Bernama