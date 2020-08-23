BN, Bersatu, PAS share the stage in Slim

Supporters from BN, PAS and Bersatu attend the ceramah for the Slim by-election, August 22, 2020. — Bernama pic

TANJUNG MALIM, Aug 23 — Five secretaries-general of parties aligning with the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government came together for the first time and shared the stage to campaign for Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for the Slim by-election here last night.

They are Tan Sri Annuar Musa of BN; Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin (Bersatu); Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan (PAS); Datuk Chong Sin Woon (MCA); dan Datuk M. Asojan (MIC).

Their ‘ceramah’ (political talk) held at Felda Trolak Utara multi-purpose hall revolved mainly on the cooperation forged among PN-aligned parties to save the country from Pakatan Harapan.

Annuar, for one, said the promised people’s agenda could not be fulfilled during the PH administration, but now, all leaders in the PN-led government are working closely and sharing their experience in helping Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to administer the country.

“The country must be saved, the country needs a captain and the damage done by PH must be repaired,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hamzah explained that after 22 months in power, Bersatu had to make a sacrifice by leaving PH in order to save the country.

“We made a sacrifice so that we can save the country, to retain the power to help the people, we are not traitor as alleged by many,” he said.

Chong and Asojan, in the meantime, described PN administration as having succeeded in taking Malaysia to a greater height despite being tested with the Covie19 pandemic which saw bold moves being taken including the implementation of the movement control order.

Takiyuddin, in his ceramah, called on the voters in Slim, especially PAS supporters, to vote for BN candidate Mohd Zaidi Aziz to enable PN agenda to serve the people to continue. — Bernama