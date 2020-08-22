Slim by-election: Voters advised to follow proposed voting times on polling day

Barisan Nasional flags are seen along the road ahead of the Slim by-election in Tanjung Malim August 20, 2020. ― Bernama pic

TANJUNG MALIM, Aug 22 ― Voters for the Slim state by-election have been urged to follow the suggested time printed on their Voter’s Card to cast their vote on polling day this Saturday (August 29).

Election Commission (EC) secretary Ikmalrudin Ishak, in a statement today, said this was to prevent them from gathering in large numbers and to ensure physical distance at the polling centre.

He said those who have received their voter’s card or voting information would no longer have to stop at the EC booth and may proceed to their respective voting channels.

“Meanwhile, those who have not received their voter’s card can check their voting information before polling day via the EC portal; or call the EC hotline at 03-88927018; or through the MySPR Semak application or via short message service (SMS) at 15888 (type SPR SEMAK IC No.),” he said.

Voters are encouraged to take note and keep their voting information such as polling centre and channel, as well as their voter’s number.

Ikmalrudin also reminded the voters to bring along their identity card and voter’s card or voting information, and show them to the first polling clerk at the respective channels to facilitate the voting process. ― Bernama