Public invited to provide feedback on National Unity Action Plan 2021-2025

All Malaysians are welcomed to give their views and suggestions in the formulation of PTPN 2021-2025 by participating in the feedback session through online questions. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 22 — The public’s feedback session on the National Unity Action Plan (PTPN) for 2021-2025, being held until next month, targets the participation of 10,000 people nationwide, said the Ministry of National Unity.

It said the feedback session was held to ensure the views from the people, relevant stakeholders, including Rukun Tetangga neighbourhood members, community leaders, government agencies,the private sector, non-governmental organisations, and academicians are taken into account in the formulation of the PTPN, which will support the implementation of the National Unity Policy from 2021.

“All Malaysians are welcomed to give their views and suggestions in the formulation of PTPN 2021-2025 by participating in the feedback session through online questions at https://www.research.net/r/mklmblsonline,” it said in a statement today.

Apart from that, the public can also participate in the feedback session via the ministry’s website at www.perpaduan.gov.my, social media (Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram) and the ministry’s email at [email protected]. — Bernama