Police: Power supply cut off at gambling premises in Brickfields

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — A total of eight premises in the Brickfields area that were detected conducting online gambling activities have had their electricity supply cut off.

Brickfields district police chief ACP Zairulnizam Mohd Zainuddin said that the operation was jointly carried out by a team from the Criminal Investigation Division, Brickfields district police headquarters together with officers from Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB).

“This operation was in accordance with Section 21 A of the Common Gaming Houses (Amendment) Act 2001 as well as the Electricity Supply Act 1990 and was carried out due to increasing online gambling activities,” he said in a statement, here today.

Zairulnizam said that initially 18 premises were recorded to have conducted online gambling activities but 10 of them were found to have changed management and were no longer involved in gambling activities.

He said that the move was one of the measures within the provisions of the law to curb gambling activities.

“Efforts to curb these gambling activities are taken seriously so that they do not resume operations and the cooperation of the public to pass on information is welcomed,” he said. — Bernama