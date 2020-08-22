Perlis suitable to be developed as education hub, says MOE sec-gen

ARAU, Aug 22 — Known for its peaceful and calm surroundings, Perlis would be ideal to be developed as an education hub.

Ministry of Education secretary-general, Datuk Yusran Shah Mohd Yusof said the atmosphere in the state is very conducive for studying.

“The addition of private universities in the state will not only benefit the state in terms of education but will also have a positive impact on the economy,” he told Bernama here today.

He said this before paying a courtesy call to the Raja of Perlis Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail at Istana Arau.

Also present was the Raja Muda of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail.

In another development, Yusran said the Perlis Sports School construction project in Padang Besar which had been abandoned for the past eight years was expected to be completed by the end of this year.

“After the appointment of a new contractor, repair and construction work has been completed by 92 per cent despite being delayed by almost three months due to the movement control order (MCO) recently,” he said. — Bernama