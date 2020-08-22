Pedestrian among three killed in Mambau road crash

Seremban district police chief, ACP Mohd Said Ibrahim said in the incident at 6 pm, the two other victims killed were a couple, aged 44 and 38, respectively, who were on a motorcycle. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SEREMBAN, Aug 22 — Three people, including a pedestrian, were killed when they were hit by a vehicle driven by a senior citizen in an incident in Kampung Mambau, here, early this morning.

Seremban district police chief, ACP Mohd Said Ibrahim said in the incident at 6 pm, the two other victims killed were a couple, aged 44 and 38, respectively, who were on a motorcycle.

“The accident happened when a Perodua Myvi with a 61-year-old man at the wheel and heading towards Mambau from Seremban veered into the opposite lane and crashed into a Demak motorcycle, which the couple was riding on.

“The impact caused the car to spin and then hit a 42-year-old woman who was walking along the road,” he said in a statement here today.

He said all the victims died at the scene and their bodies were taken to the Tuanku Ja’afar Seremban Hospital for post mortem.

The case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transports Act 1987. — Bernama