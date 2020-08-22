Nadma approves supply of collapsible tents, meal kits for Labuan ahead of monsoon season

LABUAN, Aug 22 ― The National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) has approved supply of 500 units of collapsible tents and 200 meal kits for Labuan in preparation for the northeast monsoon.

Labuan Disaster Management Committee chairman Dr Fary Akmal Osman said the decision was made following Nadma’s meeting with the Sabah and Labuan Zones yesterday, as heavier rains and possible floods are expected when the monsoon hits from October to March.

Also present at the meeting were representatives from Sabah, Labuan Malaysia Civil Defence Force and the Social Welfare Department.

“We are thankful to Nadma for their attention and assistance to Labuan as this will surely lessen the local authorities' burden in facing possible disasters.

“With the collapsible tents flood victims will have a more comfortable place to stay in should they have to be evacuated,” Dr Fary said adding that the goods would be delivered in October.

Dr Fary said emergency simulation exercises would soon be carried out to face possible fire and floods on the island.

To help the disaster management committee in addressing calamities and other disaster-related challenges she said, it was proposed that community volunteer teams be set up in all village and residential areas.

Nadma has so far contributed face masks, hand sanitisers, personal protective equipment such as safety shoes, suits and isolation gowns as well as thermometers, during the Covid-19 pandemic in Labuan. ― Bernama