Minister: Tabung Haji financial statements to be tabled in Parliament before Aug 27

A general view of Menara Tabung Haji in Kuala Lumpur May 24, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SHAH ALAM, Aug 22 — Tabung Haji (TH) financial statements for 2018 and 2019 are expected to be tabled before the end of the second meeting of the parliamentary sitting on August 27.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri said the Finance Ministry is at its final stages of reviewing the financial report before it is brought to the Cabinet meeting and tabled in Parliament.

“God willing, before the parliamentary session ends, the report will be ready to tabled,” he said when asked to comment on calls from Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) Youth for the financial reports to be tabled in Parliament.

He said this in a press conference at the launch of the Islamic NGO Muafakat, here, today.

Earlier, the media reported that Amanah Youth had challenged Zulkifli to present the TH financial reports for 2018 and 2019 in Parliament.

On the set up of a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) on TH, Zulkifli said it was up to the Finance Ministry to decide, adding that the Ministry would have to look into various issues before a decision could be made.

On August 17, the media reported that the proposed RCI on TH is expected to be brought to the Cabinet meeting this week.

According to Zulkifli, following a discussion with the prime minister on August 12, regular meetings would be held to discuss on the matter and the reports would be tabled by the Finance Minister. — Bernama