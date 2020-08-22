Minister lauds Perikatan as a practical and stable coalition

Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah is seen during the National Congress: Unite For Malaysia event at Malaysia International Trade & Exhibition Centre (MITEC) in Kuala Lumpur, August 22, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — Indera Mahkota Member of Parliament Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah today described Perikatan Nasional (PN) as a practical and stable coalition to serve the best interests of all the people.

Saifuddin, who is also Communications and Multimedia Minister, said PN was made up of various components and backgrounds that celebrate the diversity of religions and races in Malaysia.

“Our struggle did not start all of a sudden. That is why when we talk about having a great collaboration, we know there was a history of a formation of a political coalition in the country.

“And because we want to focus on the long-run, to take into consideration the roles of all quarters, old and new, with full or semi-support, we will keep an open mind. We want to help to optimise all efforts to serve the people,” he said in his speech at the National Congress event, organised by Penggerak Komuniti Negara here today.

Saifuddin was among the nine former PKR lawmakers who joined the party’s former deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali in joining Bersatu today.

The others were Zuraida Kamaruddin, Datuk Kamaruddin Jaffar, Datuk Mansor Othman, Datuk Rashid Hasnon, Datuk Seri Dr Santhara Kumar, Ali Biju, Willie Mongin and Jonathan Yasin.

Meanwhile, Zuraida, who is the patron of Penggerak Komuniti Negara, said the decision to join Bersatu was made to enable the party to have a bigger component of MPs.

“We have to choose a platform in this political arena to help Bersatu. We are on the right track and on the same political platform. So, we agree to join Bersatu.

“We will make sure that our struggle will not be in vain. It is hoped that leaders’ acceptance will not be based on one’s race, but one’s ability and capability to serve the people,” she added. — Bernama