GPS to refer to ‘report card’ in preparing manifesto for next Sarawak polls

KUCHING, Aug 22 ― Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) is now in the midst of preparing its manifesto for the next state election, says Minister of Utilities Datuk Seri Dr Stephen Rundi Itom.

In this respect, he said the state’s ruling coalition would have to ‘go back to its report card’.

“We cannot simply open our mouth and say ‘we will do this, and do that’, without checking what we have done (and) what we have achieved.

“We also have to check what we have promised or pledged, and whether or not we have delivered these promises or pledges,” he said at his ministry’s ‘Excellence Awards’ presentation ceremony here yesterday.

Dr Rundi, who is a vice-president of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) ― one of the four component parties under GPS ― said the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition had promised so much prior to the 14th general election (GE14), but after it won the polls, it could not fulfil these promises.

He added that due to their failure to deliver, the PH ‘was gone’ after only 22 months helming the federal government.

“We, in GPS, have to be realistic on what to deliver, (and) how long it takes to deliver them.

“We plan carefully when we can deliver our promises and pledges, before putting them in our election manifesto.”

Dr Rundi, who is Kemena assemblyman, said GPS was also aware of all sorts of issues that the oppositions had been harping on, as the current Sarawak State Legislative Assembly (DUN) term was nearing its end.

The next Sarawak state election must be called before or on September 7 next year. All 82 state seats would be up for contest, presuming that no constituency would be added or removed from the total to date.

With the 18th DUN Sarawak first convened on June 7, 2016, the assembly would automatically be dissolved on June 7 next year. ― Borneo Post