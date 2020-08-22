Azmin: Muhyiddin to announce finalised Perikatan Nasional coalition soon

Datuk Seri Azmin Ali and Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin are seen during the National Congress: Unite For Malaysia event at Malaysia International Trade & Exhibition Centre (MITEC) in Kuala Lumpur, August 22, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — Newly minted Bersatu member Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali today said that the official Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition will be announced soon by Bersatu President Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

He said the PN name and logo had already been submitted to the Registrar of Society (RoS) for approval.

“We have already sent in the name and logos to the RoS.

“I expect Tan Sri Muhyiddin to make the announcement soon,” he told reporters during a press conference after the Kongres Negara 2020 held at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (Mitec).

According to sources, Azmin will be named as the Perikatan Nasional Communication chief.

On August 19, PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan confirmed that PAS was part of a pro tem committee with Bersatu to officially register PN as a coalition. However, Takiyuddin said he was unsure if Barisan Nasional (BN) would be joining the committee.

On August 18, Bersatu Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof said PN needs to make slight changes to its name in order to be approved by the RoS.

“We have sent in our registration form. ‘Perikatan Nasional’ is being used by an NGO, so we need to change it by maybe using ‘Parti Perikatan Nasional’.

“It’s an administrative issue,” said the special affairs minister during a press conference at the Parliament lobby.

On August 10, Bersatu vice president Datuk Abdul Rashid Asari confirmed that the application of the coalition to be formally registered was submitted to the RoS.