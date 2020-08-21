Slim by-election: BN confident of securing all 13 district polling centres

Mohd Zaidi Aziz says he is confident that BN will win at all 13 district polling centres in the Slim state by-election. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

TANJUNG MALIM, Aug 21 ― Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Mohd Zaidi Aziz is confident that BN will win at all 13 district polling centres (PDM) in the Slim state by-election, including the six PDM that the coalition had lost in the 14th general election (GE14).

He said his confidence was based on factors like the teamwork between BN and PAS under the cooperative spirit of Muafakat Nasional (MN), while others component parties in BN have also been working hard to win votes for the coalition.

“We have asked MCA and MIC to set a certain target of votes to win and if we can win that votes, InsyaAllah, we will win the six PDM,” he told reporters after a meet-and-greet session at Pekan Slim here today. Also present was Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

The six PDM that BN lost in GE14 are Kampong Kuala Slim, Pekan Slim, Sungai Slim Utara, Pekan Lama, Ladang Kelapa Bali and Ladang Sungkai.

The Slim state by-election is seeing a three-corner fight between BN’s Mohd Zaidi and two Independent candidates, S. Santhasekaran, 44, and Amir Khusyairi Mohamad Tanusi, 38, who was nominated by Parti Pejuang Tanah Air that is in the process of being registered.

A total of 23,094 voters are eligible to vote in the Slim by-election on August 29.

The Slim state seat has been left vacant following the death of its four-term assemblyman Datuk Mohd Khusairi Abdul Talib, who died from a heart attack on July 15. ― Bernama