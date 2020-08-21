RON97, RON95 up 3 sen, diesel drops 2 sen

The price of both RON97 and RON95 will go up 3 sen, while the price of diesel will see a 2 sen drop this week. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUCHING, Aug 21 — The price of both RON97 and RON95 will go up 3 sen, while the price of diesel will see a 2 sen drop this week.

The price per litre for RON97 will go up to RM2.01 per litre following the price hike, whereas RON95 will be priced at RM1.71 per litre.

Diesel will fall to RM1.80 per litre. The new prices will take effect at midnight tonight and last until the next fuel price revision on August 28.

Malaysia has also recently revoked the ceiling price of RON95 and diesel, which were previously set at RM2.08 per litre and RM2.18 per litre, respectively. — Borneo Post