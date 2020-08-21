Police seek four Arab suspects over jewellery theft at goldsmith shop in Batu Pahat

Police are looking for two men and two women, believed to be Arabs, suspected of being involved in a jewellery theft incident at a goldsmith shop in Batu Pahat. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

BATU PAHAT, Aug 21 — Police are looking for two men and two women, believed to be Arabs, suspected of being involved in a jewellery theft incident at a goldsmith shop here at about 3pm on Wednesday. The loss was worth an estimated RM24,000.

Batu Pahat district police chief ACP Azhan Abdul Halim said the incident happened when the two female suspects entered the goldsmith shop and pretended to be customers.

Azhan said the suspects asked the shop assistant to show them some gold necklaces and then proceeded to divert the worker’s attention before pocketing three gold necklaces.

“The two suspects then left the shop giving an excuse that they needed to exchange currency at a nearby money changer. Meanwhile, two unidentified men were waiting outside the premises.

“The loss of the gold necklaces was only discovered during a stocktake at the shop. A police report was then lodged at 3.15pm on the same day,” he said in a statement today.

Members of the public with information on the case are advised to contact the nearest police station or the Batu Pahat district police headquarters at 07-436 3300. — Bernama